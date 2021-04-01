U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Jenna Neely has been awarded the Bridge Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $1,000 per academic year. Neely is a graduate of Spring Hill High School. She is the daughter of Scott and Julie Neely. Jenna plans to study elementary education at UAHT.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT begins on April 6. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.