U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Judd Milam has been awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $3,400 per academic year. Milam is a graduate of Prescott High School. He is the son of Jeff and Trish Milam. Judd plans to pursue a degree in Welding at UAHT.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT is underway now. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

