UA Cossatot Colts Defeat SouthArk Stars

The UA Cossatot basketball teams swept a pair of conference matchups Saturday, March 13 when they hosted South Arkansas Community College at the UA Cossatot Bank of Lockesburg Historic Gymnasium. In the women’s game, the Lady Colts downed SouthArk 58-53 as Mikayla Scott led UA Cossatot with 19, Kyaira Jackson had 11, and Kaylee Brooks finished with 10. The game was close throughout as UA Cossatot held on for their second conference win, and they moved into fourth place in the conference standings. Head Coach and Athletic Director, Robert Byrd said, “Our theme for this season has been fight for 40 and that’s exactly what our Lady Colts did to secure the win!”

In the men’s game, UA Cossatot rolled to a 108-76 victory as six Colts finished in double figures, led by Terry Anderson’s 23 points. Anderson currently leads the NJCAA Division II Region 2 in points per game, rebounds per game, total rebounds, and steals. Anderson was joined in the scoring column by teammates Dillon Cheater with 20, including 6 three-pointers, Cameron Maxwell with 15, Micah Yarber with 14, and Kamren Woods with 12. Meanwhile, Dee Williams and Devin Howlin came off the bench to score 11 and 9 points respectively. With the win, the Colts are now in third place in the conference.

Coach Robert Byrd said, “It was good to see our guys come out with great focus and take control of the game and not allow our opponents to make runs like we have in the past.”

The Colts teams travel to El Dorado Monday, March 15 for a rematch with the Stars. The Lady Colts tip-off at 5 PM and the men’s game will follow on ed88radio.com.