Hailee Partin Crowned Miss PGHS 2021

The Pleasant Grove High School Keyettes sponsored the 2021 Miss PGHS Scholarship Pageant on Saturday, March 13 in the Pleasant Grove High School Performing Arts Center. Ten young women competed in the scholarship pageant. Seniors Zoe Smith and Delaynie Keeney tied for Second Runners Up, Senior Sapana Pohkrel was named First Runner Up, and Senior Clay Jones was crowned Mr. PGHS after being voted on by teachers and classmates as a part of a Keyettes fundraiser. Senior Hailee Partin was crowned Miss PGHS, voted as the recipient of the People’s Choice Award, voted Miss Congeniality, and received the Talent Award for her jazz dance performance.

Partin is a four year member of the Showstopper drill team and is currently serving as a senior lieutenant. Partin is also Co-editor in Chief of the Hawk Yearbook, a member of National Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, Quill and Scroll, Student Council, and Keyettes. Partin has been awarded the Showstopper High Kick Award twice, holds three Miss High Kick titles, is part of the National Kick Company, and All American Dance Company. Partin has been dancing for 16 years and plans to try out for the Aggie Dance team this summer. The daughter of Darla and Todd Partin, Partin plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station to study Kinesiology- Motor Behavior with a minor in Psychology.