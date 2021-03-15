2020-2021 Miss AHS and Miss AMS Announced

Advertisement

Carly is the daughter of Brad and Christiane Irvin. She is 14 years old and in the 9th grade. Carly is an Advanced Placement student and has maintained a 4.0 grade point average her freshman year. She was a cheerleader at the junior high school, and has been a member of the Razorback Redline this year and will be on the team next year as well.

Carly is an EAST student, and was chosen to compete at the State EAST Conference this year. Carly is also a member of Razorback TV where she is an Anchor on the “What’s Trending” segment, and will be competing with Razorback TV at the Skills USA Broadcast Production Competition this spring.

She is an active member of the Walnut Church of Christ Youth Group. She volunteers in her community through Harvest Texarkana, and she helped her EAST group organize the Toys for Tots Campaign at Arkansas High School.

Carly enjoys reading, art, photography, baking, spending time with her dog (Blue), and hanging out with her friends. Her favorite singer is Luke Combs, her favorite food is Chick Fil A, and her favorite color is Gray.

Lainey is the daughter of Corey and Candis Fricks. She is in the 7th grade, and is 13 years old. Lainey is a member of the Arkansas Middle School Early College Academy. She has been a straight A student her entire educational career. She is also a member of the Gifted and Talented Program.

She has volunteered in her community through the Pride Academy, Harvest Texarkana, A Night to Shine, and the Randy Sams Shelter. Lainey is a leader to her peers and has a strong belief towards anti-bullying campaigns.

Lainey is very active and enjoys playing basketball, volleyball, running, and hiking. She also enjoys her down time listening to music, studying astronomy, crocheting, and sewing. You can even find her in her room playing her Ukulele, or hanging out with her family and friends.

Her favorite bands are The Weeknd and Lana Del Rey. She is obsessed with La Croix drinks, her favorite food is Sushi, and her favorite color is Pink.

Other Category Winners:

Most Talented Savannah McLaughlin

Miss Congeniality Sarabeth Wheeler

Ad Sales Winner Hallie Harris