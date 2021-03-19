UA Cossatot Colts vs. SAU-Tech Rockets

Advertisement

The UA Cossatot basketball teams endured a pair of tough losses Thursday, March 18 at SAU-Tech. The Lady Colts fell 67-63 after leading throughout most of the first half and trailing through a large part of the second half. The fourth-place Lady Colts gave the league-leading Lady Rockets a scare on their home court on Sophomore Night as A’Nayzia Jefferson and Kaylee Brooks paced the team with 15 points each. Mikayla Brooks added 10 for UA Cossatot.

In the men’s game, the Colts trailed by as many as 16 points and were down 38-25 at the half. A late rally enabled the Colts to tie the score at 56-56 with under a minute to play, but UA Cossatot went 0-3 at the free-throw line in the final seconds and the first place Rockets escaped with the win. Dillon Cheater had a strong second half for the Colts and finished with 18 points, 12 of those from beyond the 3-point arc. Cameron Maxwell had 14, Terry Anderson 11 as the Colts’ five-game winning streak came to an end.

Head Coach and Athletic Director, Robert Byrd said, “The Colts and Lady Colts went into an extremely tough SAU-Tech environment and left with two losses totaling 6 points. Although we lost, we gained some very valuable lessons.”

The UA Cossatot teams return home to the UA Cossatot Bank of Lockesburg Historic Gymnasium Saturday, March 20 to take on ASU-Mid South. The women tip-off at noon and the men at 2:00 PM and can be watched and listened to on ed88radio.com

For more information on the UA Cossatot Colts, contact Head Coach and Athletic Director, Robert Byrd at 870-584-1105 or rbyrd@cccua.edu.