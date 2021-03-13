Advertisement

Steven S. Cook, of Chidester, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at a Camden hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Cook was born October 15, 1971 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was a retired maintenance supervisor for the Outlets of Little Rock. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn L. Cook and one brother, Danny R. Cook.

Survivors include his wife, Victoria Cook, of Chidester, Arkansas; one daughter, Mrs. Kadi Burns, of Texarkana, Arkansas and one son, Kodey R. Cook of Chidester, Arkansas; his father, Sam R. Cook; one sister, Tina Schoonver, of Reno, Nevada and one brother, Neil Cook of Dallas, Texas; two grandchildren and numerous amount of family and friends.

Mr. Cook will lie in state Monday, March 15, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be held 10 AM, Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens. Burial will be under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.