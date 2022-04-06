UA Hope-Texarkana Adds Latest Anatomy Technology to the Classroom

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana recently purchased two Toltech VH Dissector platforms to enhance health professions and science instruction. The VH Dissectors were purchased through the Arkansas Division of Higher Education Perkins V Grant. The innovative technology will enable the college to enrich all health professions and science programming through the large format multi-touch anatomical visualization platform for collaborative learning. “Adding the VH Dissector to our classroom experience is just the latest example of how UAHT strives to provide students with the latest technology to supplement their education,” Jolane Cook, Director of the Texarkana campus, said.

The VH Dissector platform provides a comprehensive resource for gross anatomy education by combining a complete electronic dissector with integrated 3D and cross-sectional atlases. Built on real anatomy from the National Library of Medicine’s Visible Human Project®, the VH Dissector platform provides an integrated environment for anatomical education and reference. With the ability to interact with correlated 3D and cross-sectional views of over 2,000 anatomical structures through identification, dissection, assembly, and rotation, the VH Dissector helps students understand the complex three-dimensional structure of the human body.

UAHT offers a variety of in-demand health professions programs, including:

EMT and Paramedic

Nursing (CNA, LPN, RN)

Medical Lab Technician (Phlebotomy)

Surgical Scrub Technician

Funeral Services

Registration for summer and fall classes begins April 6.

For more information or to enroll at UAHT, visit www.uaht.edu or call 870-777-5722.

