John Terrell Penrod, 99 years of age, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 12:28pm after a long, adventurous, happy life. John Penrod is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joyce Penrod, his children, Terry Ireland, Jim David Galiger, Annavene Tompkins, Craig Penrod, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

John Penrod was born on February 23, 1923 to Thirza Lyla and John Earl Penrod in Muscatine, Iowa . John married the love of his life, Joyce DePriest on October 31, 1952 in Wichita, Kansas. During his lifetime, John was always very adventurous, teaching himself how to fly airplanes. He enjoyed sailing, camping and traveling to Mexico and Central America. John had many successful careers in Photography, Motorcycle sales, Insurance, Trucking, and owned a chain of souvenir stores (Pecan Joes). John’s jovial personality was infectious and people loved being around him and hearing his stories…John never met a stranger!

John passed just 6 weeks shy of his 100th birthday (2/23/23)

John attended Church on the Rock, Texarkana. Services will be held at Church on the Rock Texarkana on Friday, January 20th, 2023 at 10:00am.