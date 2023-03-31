UA Hope-Texarkana Marketing Department Wins National Advertising Awards

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana College Relations Department has been selected as the winner of nine educational advertising awards at the 38th Annual Educational Advertising Awards competition in Atlanta, Georgia. The Educational Advertising Awards is the country’s largest educational advertising awards competition. This year, over 2,000 entries were received from over one-thousand colleges and universities from all fifty states and numerous foreign countries. Judges for the Educational Advertising Awards consisted of a national panel of higher education marketers, advertising creative directors, and marketing and advertising professionals.

Casey Curtis, UAHT Communications Coordinator, won the following awards:

Gold Award for Equality & Diversity Promotion: Nontraditional Technical Training Opportunities Campaign

Gold Award for Instagram Content: “Your Bridge To…” Instagram Campaign

Gold Award for Poster: Secondary Career & Technical Education Center Poster

Gold Award for Publications: Program Spotlight Magazine (Casey Curtis, editor; Caley Tucker, layout)

Gold Award for Radio Spot Single: Nontraditional Technical Training Radio Spot

Gold Award for Special Events Materials: Bellwether Awards Informational Digital Binder

Gold Award for Television Advertising Series: “Build Your Bridge” Program TV Spots

Silver Award for Annual Reports: UAHT Annual Report (Casey Curtis, editor; Caley Tucker, layout)

Silver Award for Special Video: UAHT College Overview Video

“I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to produce quality work and to be able to do it for such a great place as UAHT,” Curtis said. “It is easy to advertise a place with a ‘product’ that helps improve people’s lives. Our college has programs that train students for good, high-paying jobs and prepares them to succeed if they want to transfer to a four-year university. Furthermore, attending UAHT saves students and parents thousands of dollars. I hope people will take advantage of the educational opportunities UAHT affords them.”

