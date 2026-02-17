SPONSOR

APRIL 10, 1959 – JANUARY 20, 2026

FAMILY TO RECEIVE FRIENDS — Saturday, March 7

The dash between those two dates is far too short for those who loved him. Conversely, that dash doesn’t tell the story of this man and what he did that mattered between those two dates. Jerry always used to say; Arkansas was the Land of Opportunity, he took advantage of all that opportunity had to offer and he took them freely and he gave them back to in spades. He was always the quiet guy sitting in the corner of the room, but he was the first person to run towards the danger. Jerry Byers was a good man in a storm.

Jerry Wayne Byers was born in Dallas, Texas to Marlin B. Byers and L. Summers, however he exclusively reserved the term “Mom” for his stepmother, Mary Jane Byers (Hatfield), who raised their four very young children. Jerry proudly graduated from Arkansas High School, and held several long distance state running titles that stood until the not too distant past. Upon graduation he joined the US Navy along with his brother, Rusty. Their paths couldn’t have been more diverse, landing on distant foreign shores, so far away from home.

Jerry served as an Operations Specialist and Plank Owner on the newly commissioned USS Underwood (FFG-36). That job required him to direct Navy jets towards the danger, rather than away from it. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he landed in Washington DC where he began a forty year career working with and for the US Navy. He served many years working with combat systems for the FFG-7, Oliver Hazard Perry Class Frigates, and modernization of CG-47, Aegis Class Cruisers and DDG-51, Zumwalt Class Destroyers at Ingall’s Shipyard; and finally retiring as the DDG-51 Class Ship’s Manager for the US Navy in September of 2025. Jerry devoted his life to the defense of his country for nearly fifty years.

During his time in Washington, he met and married his beloved wife, Karen O’Meara Byers. They had just celebrated their 35th anniversary mere weeks prior to his death. This union did not produce any issues, unless you count a litter of chocolate colored Cocker Spaniels as offspring (he did); and numerous spawn of quadrupeds including Dandie Dinmont Terriers. They travelled the globe together, but left far too many destinations on a half used Bucket List.

During the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020, Jerry and his wife moved from their beloved Old Town Alexandria, Virginia to lean towards retirement in New Bern, North Carolina. He spent far too few days sitting on his dock pretending to fish. Jerry loved NASCAR’s Bill Elliot, Harry Potter and his Arkansas High “girls”. He also loved corn dogs and the way his wife made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, although his wife always suspected that he was trolling her so he wouldn’t have to get up from the sofa.

Jerry passed away peacefully following a long illness in New Bern, NC where he leaves his bride, Karen and their favored pups in extreme emptiness. He is preceded in death by his father, Marlin. Additionally, he leaves behind his beloved mother, Mary Jane Byers, sister Tommie Sue, brother Rusty (wife Terri), and sister Karen Byers Farris. He also leaves behind his brother and sister in law, Michael O’Meara (Wife Wendy) and Janet O’Meara; along with a succession of Aunts, Uncles, nieces and nephews and many cousins.

He will rest eternally beside his father in Westmoreland Cemetery in Hempstead County, Arkansas. Donations in lieu of flowers are requested to be made to Hope In Action #2 at:

Services will be held on March 7, 2026 at East Funeral Home (Moores Lane facility) at 10am -10:30am Reception

Arrangements are under the direction of East Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas.

