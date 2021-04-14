UA Hope-Texarkana Receives BancorpSouth Grant

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana recently received a $2,000 grant from BancorpSouth to help meet student tuition needs. The grant funding will be used to help pay the difference between financial aid and tuition costs for students with the greatest unmet financial needs.

BancorpSouth Vice President, Kim Hollis, said that everyone at the bank knows how important the college and its students are to our community. “We want to help students achieve their educational dreams anytime we can,” said Hollis. “One of the best ways to help students succeed is to simply help them afford to go to college and stay until they graduate. It has been a challenging year for many people, and every little bit of extra help goes a long way today. We are glad to be able to assist in this way.”

For more information about Foundation scholarships at U of A Hope-Texarkana, call 870-722-8516 or email anna.powell@uaht.edu.