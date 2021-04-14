Catholic Daughters Convene in Texarkana

Advertisement

The Catholic Daughters of America opened their Texas state convention at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center today, welcoming approximately 450 members from all over the state to our region for a five-day conference. The 50-member planning committee has been working for months to plan a jam-packed schedule including daily mass, volunteer projects, a silent auction, a concert by Christian artist Kristyn Harris, and much more.

“The team at the Convention Center and City are constantly working to bring events just like this,” Lisa Thompson, spokeswoman for the City said. “We are so thrilled to host the 52nd Biennial Texas State Convention of the Catholic Daughters of America right here in Texarkana. It takes a lot of hard work to get a group like this to visit our city, and we are so proud that our Convention Center can partner with the business community and religious community to make this event work.”

Many precautions have been taken to ensure the convention is conducted safely considering current COVID-19 concerns.



Advertisement

“The normal capacity of our Convention Center is much, much greater,” said Jennifer Montoya, Director of the Convention Center. “But, we’ve limited this conference to about half of their normal attendance so we can maintain social distancing. We’ve provided red, yellow and green wristbands to help attendees communicate their level of comfort with social interaction, provided an outdoor venue for the large concert planned; we’ve ensured plenty of space for the group to spread out and proceed safely.”

While the group is in town, restaurants and retail stores will see a boost in activity. Only five meals will be provided at the Convention Center, leaving plenty of time for attendees to patronize local establishments.

“Events like this in our city are good for the economy,” Lisa Thompson said. “They boost sales tax, foster community pride, and give us a chance to show off all the selling points of the Texarkana region.”

