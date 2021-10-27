Advertisement

John “Kevin” Brown, age 59, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side, at his home in Burleson, Texas on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Kevin was born on January 21, 1962 in Texarkana, Arkansas to Bill and Della Brown. He was a born again believer and knew Jesus Christ as his Savior. He fought a courageous battle with cancer and he was certain of his eternal home. Kevin loved his wife, family and the lifelong friends he made along the way having moved from Arkansas to Missouri to Louisiana to Texas. He had a fun and adventurous spirit!

He enjoyed and lived life! He loved to sing and play the guitar, he loved fishing and being on the river. And he loved being with his grandchildren! Kevin had the best sense of humor and quick wit. He was fun and SO funny! He had great stories of life that could make you laugh tears! We will miss his laughter, we will miss him! To know him is to love him.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Della Brown, his angel baby Sarah and a brother, Harold Gossett.

Kevin is survived by his precious and devoted wife, Druann, Four children, Jessica Brown, Laura Brown and fiancé’ Jason Culp, Kindra Woods and husband Lucas and Gary Melson and wife Tracy. Brothers, Billy Brown and wife Jan, Kenny Brown and wife Darlene. Sisters, Donna Brown, Glenda Sheppard and husband Buddy and Mary Welch and husband Lawrence.

Also left to cherish his memory are his ten grandchildren, Aurora Brown, Lydia and Evelynn Culp, McKynlee, Madisyn, Hudson and Bentley Woods, Lauren and Gary Melson Jr. and his bonus grand, Tristan Menchaca Two very dear cousins, Jean Ann Yeager and John Wayne Hall. Sister-in-law,Judy Gossett.Mother-in law Martha Bryant, Brother-in-law Don Taylor and wife Joanna and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Services are under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, Texas.

Visitation will be on Wednesday October 27, 2021, 6:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial service will be on Thursday October 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the chapel at the funeral home with Brother Benny Womble officiating.



Pallbearers will be; Terry Huckabee, David Huckabee, Gary Holloway, Gary Hales, Billy Brown, Kenny Brown

