UAHT to Host Solar Express Annular Viewing Party

Sponsor



On October 14, 2023, the Hope, Arkansas, area will see a partial Annular Eclipse. On that special day, the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will host a viewing party and cultural education program to celebrate the event. Free solar eclipse viewing glasses will be available to attendees. The viewing party is just one event in our lineup of Solar Express activities leading up to the Total Solar Eclipse Event on April 8, 2024. We hope you can join us.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

10:00 a.m.: Hempstead Hall Theater Doors Open/Livestream of Eclipse Begins

View San Francisco Exploratorium live coverage of the eclipse from the path of annularity set to music in Valley of the Gods, Utah.

11:00 a.m.: Annular Solar Eclipse in Navajo Country

The Exploratorium is proud to partner with the Indigenous Education Institute and Navajo elders to share knowledge of eclipses from the Navajo worldview ahead of this annular eclipse on October 14, 2023. The annular eclipse will pass through Indigenous lands in the “Four Corners” region, including Valley of the Gods, UT, where the Exploratorium will livestream the eclipse and present an hour of educational programming as part of its longstanding partnership with NASA.

English language – Hempstead Hall Theater

Spanish language – Hempstead Hall Hope Suite

11:24 to 11:29 a.m.: Annularity

Noon: Program Ends

1:00 p.m.: Telecast Ends

Visitors can view the partial Annular eclipse outside with others. UAHT will provide safe viewing glasses and pinhole projections. If you want to view independently, you can download the Exploratorium Total Solar Eclipse app to view all telescope feeds on your phone or device.

