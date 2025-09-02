Sponsor

Theresa Fern Lopaz was born May 6, 1952. She passed from this life after a brief battle with cancer on August 29, 2025.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ammonette “Denkie” Evans. She is survived by her aunt, Shirley Leaverton of Texarkana, and a number of cousins.

She also leaves behind her best friend/sister by choice of 45 years, Shawn Smith; Toni and Eric Norton and their children Colten and Hannah Crysel and Brock and Kaylee Norton; Avonelle Shipp; Jay and Traci Shipp and their children Kodie, Eli, Dillan, Emily, Jenna, and Deacon Shipp; Shelley Ferrell; Angie and Richard Proctor and their children AnMarie and Wil Proctor; Maggie Smith. She is also survived by a dear neighbor and friend, Justin Raines, and his family.

Theresa retired from the E-Z Mart Corporation after 45 years, where she made lifelong friendships. She was a devoted and respected employee who worked long hours at the office and at home. She could also be known as a prankster.

Known as “Coach T”, she coached girls softball for over two decades. Most of those girls are adults with children of their own, but they all remember Theresa’s kindness, generosity, and good example. Many of the girls have stayed in contact with her over the years.

Theresa loved her people completely and unconditionally, but she loved the Lord most of all.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 6, 2025, from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Chapel

1015 North Kings Hwy., Nash, Texas 75569.