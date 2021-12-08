Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at Texarkana College Campus Tonight!

Advertisement



Bring your friends and family to Texarkana College’s Christmas Drive-Thru between 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM TONIGHT ONLY! Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on site to take photos and visit with you and the kids! Tune your radio station to KTXK 91.5 FM when you arrive on campus to listen to Christmas music as you drive through.

*Please enter campus from College Drive onto Coolidge Ave. and follow directional signs through campus for the best viewing experience. (See attached route map).

** Santa and Mrs. Claus will be seated outside the Media Center. Please park and walk over to visit with them and take photos with the family!

Merry Christmas from Texarkana College and TC Foundation!

