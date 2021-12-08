Advertisement

John Nguyen, age 41, of Texarkana Arkansas, died Monday, December 6, 2021, in a local hospital.

John was born August 5, 1980, in Texarkana, Texas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was employed with TEXAR Federal Credit Union and T.J. Maxx. He was a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church. He was the type of man that everyone would want to know. He was loyal to his friends and family and was a generous and caring person. Family was very important to John, and he loved spoiling his four nephews. He was an excellent cook who loved entertaining for his family and friends. John loved all types of music and enjoyed singing karaoke. He was preceded in death by his father Sang Van Nguyen, grandparents Cay and Mi Le Bui, and his cousin Michael Bui.

He is survived by his mother, Hong Nguyen of Texarkana, Arkansas; his two brothers, Hanh Nguyen and (Chelle Bennett) of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Dan Nguyen of Texarkana Arkansas; one sister and brother-in-law, Kim and Dung Nguyen of Texarkana, Arkansas; and his four nephews, Bryan Nguyen, Brandon Nguyen, Dustin Nguyen, and Jacob Nguyen; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A. M. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at St. Edwards Catholic Church with Father William Burmester officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The Rosary will be recited at 5:00 P. M. Friday, December 10, 2021, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with visitation to follow at 5:30 P. M.

Memorials may be made to St. Edwards Catholic Church, 407 Beech Street, Texarkana, Arkansas, 71854.

