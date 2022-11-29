Volunteers prepare for 24th Annual Bramlett Beans and Cornbread

Advertisement

The 24th Annual Bramlett Beans & Cornbread Community Fundraiser will be held at the Texarkana Convention Center on December 1st from 11a.m.-1p.m.

This annual fundraiser was founded by former Texarkana, Texas Mayor James Bramlett with a goal to reach as many families in need as possible. All proceeds from the luncheon will go towards the Christmas Basket program, a local effort that allows volunteers to provide food to families living in Texarkana.

You are asked to bring either $5 or a donation of 6 non-perishable food items as payment for the lunch. Some of those items include canned soups, fruits, vegetables and packaged goods like pasta, oatmeal, cereals, crackers, and peanut butter. There will also be an opportunity to buy local pottery made by Texas High art students.

If you have any questions, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (903) 798-3978.

