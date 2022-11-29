Melvina Jones

Advertisement

Mrs. Melvina Sims Jones, age 84, of Waco, Texas, died November 28, 2022, at her residence.

Mrs. Jones was born June 6, 1938, in Miller County, Arkansas. She was a member of the Church of the Redeemed in Waco, Texas, and was a retired school cafeteria worker. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Maudean Sims, four brothers, four sisters, her husband Hubert Jones, and two sons, Melvin Jones, and Lloyd Jones.

Survivors include one special great-nephew, Kevin Swim, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Carrie and Sonny Huff, Lonnie and Karen Jones, Halton (Bo Jack) and Sharon Jones, Pam Jones, Beverly Jones, and Martha Ward, and a number of nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Jeff Stinson officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Online registration is at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

