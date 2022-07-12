Voters in Bowie County may soon be able to vote at any polling location on Election Day.

Advertisement

The Bowie County Commissioners along with the Elections Administrator have requested the implementation of Countywide Vote Centers which will allow registered voters to vote at any Voting Location. The court voted on Monday, July 11, 2022, to approve a resolution petitioning the Texas Secretary of State to allow Bowie County to participate in the program in the November 8, 2022, Gubernatorial Election.

Pat McCoy, Elections Administrator for Bowie County, said “Countywide voting makes voting more convenient, potentially increases voter turnout, and prevents eligible voters from being turned away or given a provisional ballot because the voter is in the wrong voting precinct on election day”.

There will be 22 Vote Centers strategically located across the county. On election day a registered voter can vote at any location from 7am to 7pm. A list of the locations will be formally approved by the Commissioners after the State has approved participation in the program.

The Commissioners have discussed this program for almost two years. The County now has the

necessary equipment and technology to provide a smooth Countywide Voting process. The County will now wait on a response from the Secretary of State. The County feels confident that it will be allowed to participate in the program. According to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, more than 70 counties utilize countywide voting. There is a mix of large, medium, and small counties in the program.

For more information on the program or Bowie County Elections please call 903.628.6810 or

visit www.co.bowie.tx.us/page/bowie.Elections.

