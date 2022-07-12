Mary E. (Mary Etta) Whitfield

Advertisement

Mary E. Whitfield, 60, of Stamps, Arkansas passed away at Christus St. Michael Hospital in

Texarkana, Saturday, July 9, 2022 after a long bout with illnesses and a stay in the nursing home.

Mary was a clown of a woman and always enjoyed a good laugh.

She was born to the late Mr. Billy Whitfield and the late Mrs. Roxie Sims-Ross, October 9, 1961

in Stamps, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by both her parents, and a brother Charlie

Bowlin. She was never married and had no children but is survived by two brothers, twins,

Kelvin and Kerry Ross of Lewisville, Arkansas and a sister, Lula Mae Brown and her husband

Anthony of Clovis, New Mexico. She is as well survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces,

nephews, cousins and friends.

Service will be held at Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home Chapel, 415 East First Street; Stamps,

Arkansas 71860, Saturday July 16, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. where Pastor Ray Johnson will serve as

Officiant and Eulogist. Interment will be at the Union Hill – Boyd, Galilee Cemetery, Lafayette

County Road 44 in Lewisville, Arkansas immediately following the funeral service. A public

visitation will be held at Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home Chapel Friday, July 15, 2022 from 11:00

A.M. until 3:30 P.M.

Because of CDC guidelines from COVID and the rise of cases, all who intend to attend will be

required to wear a mask and adhere to current social distancing guidelines.

MASK ARE REQUIRED DURING THE FUNERAL SERVICE AND THE VISITATION.

YOUR CONSIDERATION AND COOPERATION IS GREATLY APPRECIATED.

