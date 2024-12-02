Texarkana’s 26th Annual Beans & Cornbread Luncheon Returns to Support Local Families in Need

Sponsor

The 26th Annual Bramlett Beans & Cornbread Community Fundraiser will be held at the Texarkana Convention Center on Thursday, December 5th, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

The community is invited to savor a hearty bowl of beans and cornbread while supporting a great cause. For just $5 or a donation of six non-perishable food items, attendees can enjoy a meal while making a difference.

This beloved tradition began in 1991, thanks to Paula Jeans, who sought to honor her late father by giving back to the community. That first year, the effort provided food for five baskets. In 1998, the Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department expanded the initiative by introducing the Beans & Cornbread fundraiser luncheon. With the support of former Texarkana, Texas Mayor James Bramlett, the event became an enduring community staple. Now, 32 years later, the tradition continues to grow, helping more families each year.

Proceeds from the luncheon directly support the Christmas Basket program, which brings together volunteers to collect, organize, and deliver food to families in Texarkana. City employees and Texarkana Water Utilities staff play an integral role in this effort, ensuring the program’s continued success.

Non-perishable food donations such as canned soups, fruits, and vegetables, as well as packaged items like pasta, oatmeal, cereals, crackers, and peanut butter, are greatly appreciated. Continuing with tradition, local pottery created by Texas High School art students will be available for purchase, with all proceeds going to the program.

Join the 26th Annual Bramlett Beans & Cornbread Community Fundraiser for a warm meal and an even warmer sense of community spirit. Your support helps brighten the holidays for families in need.

If you have any questions, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (903) 798-3978.

