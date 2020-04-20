Wake Village “Social Distancing” Car Parade Thursday

Advertisement

Wake Village Elementary School along with the City of Wake Village Official’s will hold a “Social Distancing” Car Parade this coming Thursday, April 23 from 6:00 – 7:45 p.m.

From the office of Tina Veal-Gooch, TISD Executive Director of Public Relations:

“Everyone listen for the horns and head outside to wave at your teachers and City Officials as they drive through your neighborhood. We are encouraging parents/students to stay in their own yard or driveway and practice social distancing from their neighbors. Also, we are asking them to not come into the street near the cars so that they remain healthy and safe! If your location is not on the route, please join us at any area within the route. All times are approximate. Finally, if they have supplies to do so, we are encouraging them to dress up or make signs to show their Tiger Spirit!”



