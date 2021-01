Advertisement

Westside Church of Christ will hold a drive through food pantry on Tuesday, January 19 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Westside Church of Christ, located at 524 Sowell Ln. in Texarkana, Tx.

The church is allowing one box per family. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/westsidetxk.