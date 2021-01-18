James Edward Williams

Advertisement

James Edward “Butch” Williams, age 79 of New Boston, Texas passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at St. Michael hospital. Mr. Williams was born March 7, 1941 in DeKalb, Texas. He was a United States Air Force veteran, retired mechanic at Red River Army Depot, a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church and Four States Square & Round Up Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Marie Williams, one sister-in-law Marie Williams, two brothers-in-law Jack Martindale and David Hitchcock.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Linda Williams of New Boston, Texas, one brother Hartwell Williams, three sisters-in-law Caroline Martindale, Melba Plyler and Frances Hitchcock, one son Wesley Williams and wife Chunbo, two daughters Janet Williams and Staci Williams, four stepdaughters, Karen Lightfoot and husband Matt, Nancy Ward and husband Bryan, Donna Clark and Michelle Lynch, 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

While in the military he received several medals and awards: Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal with Four Oak Leaf Clusters (March 10, 1963 – March 9, 1978), Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star, Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon with Four Oak Leaf Clusters, Vietnam Gallantry Cross and Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Bates Rolf Chapel with Bro. Steve Minter officiating and interment to follow at Old Salem Cemetery.

Online registration may be made at www.batesrolffuneralhome.com.

