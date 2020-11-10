Charles Mohundro

Advertisement

Dr. Charles William Mohundro, 82, of Texarkana, Texas passed away peacefully November 7, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born January 8, 1938 in Ferris, Texas to Arthur Young (A.Y.) Mohundro, Sr. and Essie Ross Mohundro. Dr. Mohundro was a longtime resident of Texarkana. Dr. Mohundro received his law degree from the University of Texas in 1962 and served as VP, General Counsel for Hayes Enterprises, Inc. from 1963-1969. During this time, he returned to school and received his MBA from North Texas State University in 1970. He realized his passion for teaching and moved to Bryan-College Station, TX to teach at Texas A&M University while working on his Ph.D. He received his Doctor of Philosophy from TAMU in 1977. Charles and his family moved to Texarkana in 1976 where he was a Professor of Management and Finance at TAMU-Texarkana for over 35 years, retiring in 2013. He was a member of First Baptist Church, was an ordained Deacon, taught Sunday school for many years and was a true Bible scholar. Charles loved teaching, studying the Bible, gardening, woodworking, ballroom dancing and going on cruises. Most of all, he loved his wife, two daughters & three grandchildren.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Robbie Nell West.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 61 years, Kay Ranton Mohundro; daughter and daughter-in law, Sheryl Mohundro and Susan Alford of Texarkana, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Susan McCormick and Robert McCormick of Dallas, TX; grandchildren Lane McCormick, Anna Caroline McCormick and Carter Mohundro; brothers A.Y. Mohundro, Jr. and Dollye Mohundro of Ferris, TX and Wayne Mohundro of Dublin, TX.

Funeral Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 in The Atrium at First Baptist Church in Texarkana, TX. Associate Pastor Larry Sims will be officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Ferris Memorial Park, Ferris, TX.

Viewing will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Boulevard.

Masks are required to attend the viewing and the Funeral Service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas. Online Registry available at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

