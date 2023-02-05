Win Over Your Valentine This Year With A Little Help From Village Floral & Gifts

Advertisement

Village Floral & Gifts has become a staple to the Texarkana community in the few years they have been in business. Their fine eye for floral arrangements and their collection of Mud Pie, PotHeads Pottery, mixed with their wide inventory of various candies, snacks, body products and art have allowed thousands of shoppers to impress their loved ones each holiday season!

Valentine’s Day can be difficult for many gift givers, but Village Floral & Gifts makes it easy for even the hardest to please loved ones. “We have the option to make special order gift baskets that will please the foodie, the candy lover, and any body product lover! We can incorporate chocolates into bouquets, do mixtures of Mud Pie Products with other gifts throughout the store, and so much more to make sure we cater to everyone’s needs,” says Peggy Speer Owner of Village Floral & Gifts.

Gift baskets and orders can be made over the phone anytime this week before Friday for guaranteed delivery before or on Valentine’s Day. Gifters can also make their way to Village Floral & Gifts anytime during their opening hours Monday-Friday 9:00AM-5:00PM and Saturday 9:00AM-2:00PM to create their own personalized gift baskets for their loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

Village Floral is located at 997 N Kings Hwy, Wake Village, TX, United States, Texas. To reach Village Floral to place an order you can call: 903-280-7071, or you can place an order online at www.thevillagefloral.com.

