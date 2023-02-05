Municipal Court to Offer Amnesty Program

Advertisement

The City of Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court recently offered an Amnesty Program that began Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until Monday, April 17, 2023. Citizens with an outstanding warrant with Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court may come in before the April date and settle their warrant without being arrested.

Citizens can pay their warrant in full with cash, money order, debit or credit card with a fee. No checks or online payments will be accepted during this time. Warrants may be paid Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at the Texas Pay Fine Window located on the 1st floor of the Bi-State Justice Building, 100 N. State Line, Texarkana, Texas, before April 17, 2023. When paying a warrant, citizens will not be arrested, and the warrant will be recalled after the payment is made.

This amnesty program is an attempt to give residents a chance to avoid an arrest by paying what they owe in full. If the warrant is not taken care of before April 17th, citizens risk being arrested and taken to jail along with paying a higher fine.

To inquire about a warrant (Class C misdemeanor) with Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court, please call (903) 798-3009, (903) 798-3013 or (903) 798-3790 during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

