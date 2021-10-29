Workers’  Safety  Conference Returns to UAHT, Hope Campus

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas at Hope will host a Workers’ Safety Conference on November 9, 2021, at Hempstead Hall from 7:30 am to 2:15 pm. The conference is presented by the Arkansas Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Labor. The registration fee of $25 covers lunch and conference materials. Pre-registration is encouraged, as this allows the event organizers to plan accordingly. Cancellations will be accepted until two days prior to the conference , and substitutions are permitted. All major credit cards are accepted. To register online, go tohttps://www.labor.arkansas.gov/online-services/seminars-and-conferences/hope-workers-safety-conference.



Whether you are employed by a private company, a business owner, or work for a public agency, you and your co-workers can benefit greatly from attending this safety conference. The purpose of this event is to enhance workplace hazard recognition and strengthen a culture of workplace safety, thereby reducing employee injuries and illnesses.

While these conferences are intended for hourly employees, we encourage all companies to send members of their safety committees, supervisors or managers with safety responsibilities, and any others who might benefit from basic safety training. Nursing home administrators and nurses may also use this training for continuing education purposes.



Agenda:

7:30 Registration

7:45 Opening Dr. Christine Holt, Todd Franks, Siplast and Ralph T. Hudson, Director ADLL

8:10 OSHA Update: John Wolfe, U.S. Department of Labor/OSHA This presentation will address Top 10 violations, fatalities, Amputation for the fiscal year of 2021, as well as changes in OSHA.

8:50 Break

9:05 Facing, Handling and Recovery from Hurtful events: Mike Clowers, Vice President Chaplain Organization

10:00 Break

10:10 Preventing Slips, Trips and Falls from upper and same level.

10:50 STAND-UP BREAK

10:55 Hazard Recognition: This presentation will equip safety team members to recognize and decrease hazards in the workplace.

11:40 Lunch

12:20 Messages from injured workers. What about you? Clark Thomas, OSHA Consultation Project Manager, ADLL

1:05 Break

1:20 Striving and Thriving: Keneasha Scott, KScott Consults, LLC., This presentation will tie together how safety programs have moved from striving to thriving over the past year.

2:15 Adjourn

