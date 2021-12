Yearbook Best in Texas Awards 2021

Advertisement

The Texas Association of Journalism Educators recently recognized the 2021 Tiger yearbook with 44 awards in the Best of Texas yearbook contest.

Superior, Theme Development: Cayli Clack, Evelyn Patterson, Janie Rounds

Superior, Theme Copy: Janie Rounds

Excellent, Student Life Copy: Reagan Raney

Honorable Mention, Student Life Copy: Lydia Horton

Superior, Cover Design: Cayli Clack

Superior, Endsheet Design: Cayli Clack, Evelyn Patterson

Honorable Mention, Opening/Closing: Cayli Clack

Honorable Mention, Title Page Design: Cayli Clack

Superior, Dividers: Cayli Clack

Superior, Student Life Spread: Cayli Clack, Briannah Hall, Endsley Norman

Superior, Student Life Spread: Cayli Clack, Endsley Norman, Janie Rounds

Superior, Student Life Spread: Cayli Clack, Evelyn Patterson, Janie Rounds

Superior, Student Life Spread: Cayli Clack, Mary Claire Wright

Superior, Student Life Spread: Desiree Anderson, Cayli Clack, Kaylee Derrick

Superior, Student Life Spread: Reagan Raney, Olivia Turner

Excellent, Student Life Spread: Cayli Clack

Honorable Mention, Student Life Spread: Ellison Davis, Mary Claire Wright

Superior, Academic Spread: Kaylee Derrick, Monika Garcia, Lia Graham, Mary Claire Wright

Superior, Organizations Spread: Will Carter, Monika Garcia

Superior, Sports Spread: Cayli Clack, Cort Rainwater, Mary Claire Wright

Superior, Sports Spread: Cayli Clack, Cort Rainwater

Superior, Sports Spread: Fezeka Barnes, Cort Rainwater, Mary Claire Wright

Excellent, Sports Spread: Ally Moore, Annie Powell

Honorable Mention, People Spread: Annie Powell, Lily Sewell

Honorable Mention, People Spread: Bella Fuqua, Lily Sewell

Superior, Multi-Topic Spread: Ellison Davis, Kaylee Derrick

Superior, Multi-Topic Spread: Helen Clark Hays, Lydia Horton, Ellie Maneth

Excellent, Multi-Topic Spread: Helen Clark Hays, Lydia Horton

Excellent, Multi-Topic Spread: Reagan Raney, Olivia Turner

Superior, Alternative Copy: Clayli Clack, Sarah Cook, Lia Graham, Kenzie Jones

Superior, Alternative Copy: Lia Graham, Bella Fuqua, Maddy Bixler

Excellent, Alternative Copy: Katherine Sandefur, Ava Smith, Allyson Smith

Superior, Student Life Photo: Abby Elliott

Superior, Student Life Photo: Caden Rainwater

Superior, Student Life Photo: Peyton Sims

Excellent, Student Life Photo: Peyton Sims

Superior, Academic Photo: Caden Rainwater

Excellent, Academic Photo: Peyton Sims

Excellent, Academic Photo: Peyton Sims

Superior, Sports Action Photo: Caden Rainwater

Superior, Sports Action Photo: Caden Rainwater

Excellent, Sports Action Photo: Caden Rainwater

Excellent, Sports Action Photo: Caden Rainwater

Honorable Mention, Sports Action Photo: Caden Rainwater