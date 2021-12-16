Advertisement

Tommy J. Cash, age 85, was promoted to heaven on Dec 14, 2021.

Tommy was born on October 26, 1936 in Bloomburg, Texas, to Morris and Mildred Cash and he lived there his entire life, with the exception of his time in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He was a graduate of Bloomburg High School, where he was an excellent student and a stellar basketball player. It was also there that he met the love of his life, Sharon Virginia Kennedy (in the 1st grade), who eventually became his wife of 60 years.

Tommy was a hard worker all of his life. He was delivering papers at the age of 8, and from there did a little bit of everything around his small town; picked cotton, worked in the general store, drove a lumber truck, worked in a fish market, and soon after he graduated from high school, he headed for the oil patch in West Texas. After his stint in the U.S. Army as an MP, he returned to Bloomburg and secured employment at the Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant as a pipe fitter. He worked there for several years and become known as a pneumatic controls expert, which paved the way for his eventual promotion to mechanical engineer.

He was a quick study, and highly skilled at everything he did. He could “hoe, pick, or plow,” as he would say, and if he ever said that about someone else, it meant they were extremely versatile and talented. A great compliment in his view.

He loved his family, and cherished his friends. He was known all over the area as a world-class tomato farmer, and master gardener. He dearly loved to work in the soil, and gave most of what he grew away to family, friends, and neighbors.



He was well known in his community, serving the citizens over the years in many different capacities: school board, water board, Bloomburg VFD, Scoutmaster, Justice of the Peace, and the Cullen Baker Fair Committee. He was a pillar in the community that he loved so much.

His most noble virtue was the love he had for his Lord and Savior, and for his church. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bloomburg his entire life, and served as a deacon there for the last 50 years. He was also very active in jail ministry for Gideon’s International. He was a strong Christian man who lived by example, a wonderful servant leader, and a person who truly believed it was better to give than receive.

Tommy leaves behind a wonderful legacy for his family and friends, and will always be remembered for his kind, giving nature, his inspirational wisdom, and his strong Christian beliefs.



He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; one brother, John Morris Cash; and two sisters, Patty Hobbs and Nelda Cummens.

He is survived by his only son Staley Cash and wife, Dana of Greenville, Texas; two grandsons, Tanner Cash of New Braunfels, Texas, and Hunter Cash and wife Jessica of Fate, Texas; and one Great Grandson Camden Cash of Fate, Texas; one brother, George Cash of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and three sisters, Nancy McWilliams of Tucson, Arizona, Mary Shurtleff of Lampasas, Texas, and Pam Miller of San Angelo, Texas.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Thursday evening at Hanner Funeral Home in Atlanta, Texas from 5:00 to 7:00. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, December 17, 2021 at The First Baptist Church of Bloomburg, Texas, followed by a graveside service at Salem Cemetery, with Brother George Thomas officiating.

