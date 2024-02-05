Sponsor

We regret to announce the passing of our beloved son and brother Aaron Wade Worthington, 50, of Texarkana, Texas on January 29, 2024.

“Wade” was born in Atlantic, Louisiana, but lived most of his life in New Braunfels, Texas, and later in Texarkana. He graduated with honors from Palatka H.S., Palatka, Florida.

He attended North Carolina State University and Miami University of Ohio. He was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.

He is preceded by his father Douglas E. Worthington (Texarkana, TX.); his maternal grandparents Boyd and Cleota Larsen (Clearfield, IA); his paternal grandparents Lloyd Worthington (Austin, TX.) and Rita Worthington (Atlantic, IA); his uncle Jeff Worthington (Austin, TX.); his cousins Joseph Worthington (Omaha, NE.) and Joshua Gower (Kansas City, MO.).

He is survived by his mother Carol E. Worthington and his sister Rachel Worthington (both from Kyle, TX.), by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, and many dear friends.

A service celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home in Texarkana, TX.