Kurk Michael Baxter 68, of Nash, Texas passed away Thursday, January 25, 2024 in Dyer. He was born August 23, 1955 in El Dorado to the late Henry and Freddie Mae Dixon Baxter. He was a retired Army Sergeant.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Baxter: a daughter: Kachara Baxter; a son: Kurk Baxter II; his stepchildren: Lakisha Hopkins, Miachel Flint, and Kenneth Neal: two brothers: Dale and James Baxter; two grandchildren, Dekayvion and Teiana; and a great-granddaughter, Blake.

Memorial Service Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary 115 East 9th Street Texarkana, AR with Supt. Jackie Robinson, Eulogist.