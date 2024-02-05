Sponsor

Murile Lavone Rayburn, age 82, of Genoa, Arkansas, died Monday, January 29, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Rayburn was born on January 22, 1942, in Fouke, Arkansas, and lived in Genoa, Arkansas, most of her life. She was a homemaker, cake decorator, and a member of Genoa Baptist Church. She also sold pecans from the family pecan orchard to the people in the community. Murile was a born leader; she was generous and creative with her time and talents. She was a 4-H- leader and Brownie Leader and helped at the polls during election time. She was preceded in death by her husband, of over sixty years, William Walker Rayburn.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Tonja and Clayton Taylor of Genoa, Arkansas; one son, Walker Len Rayburn and his wife, Karen of Fountain Inn, South Carolina; one granddaughter, Victoria Parrish and her husband, Ben of El Dorado, Arkansas and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A.M. Friday, February 2nd, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Chaplain Rufus Robinson officiating. Burial will be in Macedonia Cemetery in Fouke, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.