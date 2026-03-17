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January 26, 2026 – March 14, 2026

Abigail Sharon Roberts passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Abigail, or Abby for short, was born on January 26, 2026, to her parents, Elizabeth and Timothy Roberts.

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She was preceded in death by two great-great-grandmothers, Alexis Sharon Cantrell and Gladice Huddleston; and cousin, Abigail Joyner.

She is survived by her parents, Elizabeth and Timothy Roberts; brother, Wyatt Welch; her Papa and Gigi, Wayne and Amelia Cantrell; her Nana and Pops, Krystal Welch and Robert Morehead; Grandma, Renae Bonin; great-grandmother, Glenda Carter; great-grandmother, Violet Ponder; Pacas, Larry Rodriguez; uncles, Luke Wolfe, Elijah Bonin, Pete Thomas; and aunt, Rose Weatherspoon; along with a host of other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Memorial Gardens.

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Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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