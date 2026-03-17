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May 10, 1978 – March 13, 2026

Jason Matthew Long, age 47, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away at his home on Friday, March 13, 2026.

Jason was born on May 10, 1978, in Texarkana, Texas, and spent his life in the Texarkana area. From an early age, he showed remarkable intelligence and a natural curiosity about how things worked.

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While in high school, Jason’s dedication and academic excellence earned him prestigious Presidential Academic Awards.

Jason had a natural talent for fixing things and improving the lives of those around him. Whether he was working on a motorcycle, repairing electronics, or tackling a new project, he gave everything his time, patience, and heart. Jason believed that almost anything could be repaired with enough effort and determination. He was always ready to lend a helping hand, share his knowledge, and brighten someone’s day.

Jason also had a passion for speed and adventure. He enjoyed riding his sport bike and driving sports cars, often finding a sense of peace and freedom on the open road. One of his favorite pastimes was driving at night, when the world was quiet and it felt like it was just him and the road.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents on both sides of the family, his grandfather, Ronal Fomby, and his two beloved fur babies, Guru and Dixie, who brought him much joy, love, and companionship.

Jason leaves behind many who will cherish his memory, including his mother and stepfather, Sharon and Rusty Walraven of Texarkana, Texas; his grandmother, Sue Fomby of Texarkana, Texas; his sister and brother-in-law, Lindsey and Greg Dawson of Texarkana, Texas; his nephew, Bentley Dawson of Texarkana, Texas; his father, James Giles of Hooks, Texas; as well as a host of extended family members and dear friends.

Jason was a wild child growing up, full of energy, curiosity, and a fearless spirit that stayed with him throughout his life! He will be missed by many!

A private memorial graveside service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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