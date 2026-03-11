SPONSOR

February 15, 1975 – March 5, 2026

Adam Rose, age 51, of Genoa, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2026, at Hospice of Texarkana. He was born on February 15, 1975, in Texarkana, Texas. Adam was a lifelong resident of the area.

He was the beloved son of Wanda and Samuel Rose. Adam was a dedicated delivery driver for Jimmy John’s and pursued some college education during his lifetime. He was cherished by those who knew him.

Adam’s final days were spent under the compassionate care of Hospice of Texarkana.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Rose, his grandparents, Samuel, Sr & Mae Rose and Robert & Jennie Watt, and his Aunt Alice & Uncle Bob Brewer. Adam accepted Christ before his passing and has joined his family in Heaven who have gone on before him.

Left to cherish his memory are his father, Samuel Rose, siblings Linda Offield (Todd) and Kenneth Rose (Tammy), his Aunt Nietta George, Uncle Jimmy & Aunt Susie Watt, and several cousins, nieces, & nephews.

Adam’s Memorial Service will be on March 18, 2026 at 1:00pm at Christ Church, 5204 S Rondo Rd, Texarkana, AR.

Services have been entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services. Adam will be remembered for his quiet soul and humble spirit. He will remain in the hearts of his family and friends who mourn his loss.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

