Adisyn Claire Watkins, age 14, of Genoa, Arkansas, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in a local hospice facility surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle, through many difficult surgeries and illnesses.

Adisyn was born June 27, 2007, in Paris, Texas, and lived in Genoa, Arkansas, most of her life. She was a student at Genoa Central School and a Christian. Adisyn enjoyed hanging out with family and getting her two brothers in trouble. She also loved school and watching action movies with her dad. Though her life was short on this earth, she endured every hardship, surgery, and challenge with a smile. She was a true angel and never gave up. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Phyllis Sterling.

She is survived by her parents, Jeremy and Clissa Ferguson of Genoa, Arkansas; two brothers, Andrew Watkins and Layton Ferguson, both of Genoa, Arkansas; her grandparents, Pam and Russ Hall of Hughes Springs, Texas; James and Jana Watkins of Bogata, Texas; Kay Jackson of Texarkana, Texas; Gary and Leslie Ferguson of Texarkana, Texas; Kevin Sterling of Kansas City, Kansas; cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral Services for Adisyn will be at 2:00 P. M. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Chad Hughes officiating. Burial will be in Rondo Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6 to 8 P. M.

