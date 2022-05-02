Advertisement

Starlet Kay Grace, age 58, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord on April 27, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Ms. Grace was born on April 23, 1964, in Odessa, Texas. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and was employed with Texarkana Resource Center. She loved to listen to gospel music and play Yahtzee. She also enjoyed flying to see her cousin Connie. Starlet was the angel of the family, always bringing joy to those around her. She is preceded in death by one brother, Bill Grace.

She is survived by her mother, Betty Johnson; her biological dad, Robert Aleman; her dad, Billy Grace; her partner of thirty-seven years, Chris Thomas; two sisters, Nickie Johnson, Tracy Savage; her aunt, Dorothy Thigpen, and her husband Billy; uncles, Jimmy Barber, Bobby Barber; nephews, Ryan Johnson, Dustin Johnson; cousins, Janice Livsey, Connie Livsey; aunts, uncles, and Cousins of Odessa, Texas and a host of friends and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff and caregivers of Dierksen Hospice, who helped take care of Ms. Grace.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

