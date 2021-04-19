Advertisement

Adron Ancil Hanna, age 93 of Simms, Texas passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Hanna was born December 9, 1927 in New Boston, Texas. He was a Retired Electrician with Red River Army Depot, member of Sand Hill Baptist Church and Dalby Lodge.

He is survived by his wife, Willie Louise Cox Hanna of Simms, Texas, daughters, Milenda Hanna, Sandra Garrett and husband Michael, Reita Hatchard, Tammie Reed and husband Tom all of Simms, Texas, Kathy Arnwine and husband Dale of Canton, Texas, grandchildren, Lanell Hooper and husband Jeffrey of DeKalb, Texas, Adria Daniels and husband Floyd of New Boston, Texas, Lashelda Stone of Denver, Colorado, Tyler Reed of Simms, Texas, Trey Reed of DeKalb, Texas, Sasha Sanderson and husband Greg of Boca Raton, Florida, Ancillan Stokes of Green Acres, Florida, Jerad Arnwine of Azle, Texas, Melody Stearns of San Antonio, Texas, great grandchildren, Kyleigh Daniels, Cole Daniels, Hanna Bobbitt and husband Seth, Cody and wife Tara Delacerda, Ethan Delacerda, Victorya Hooper, Tristen Reed, Adron Sanderson, William Sanderson, Mariah Lees, Amileah Moreno, Chenell, Jace, Emery and Asher Arnwine, Connor and Parker Stearns, great great grandchildren, Amelia and S.J. DeLacerda, a brother, Harold Hanna, a sister Doris Mitchell and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, April 17, 2021 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston, Texas with Bro. James Brinkley officiating. Interment will be in Sand Hill Cemetery, Simms, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be 5:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, April 16, 2021 at the funeral home.