Bernice Joye Lancaster, age 95 of Conroe, Texas passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Conroe, Texas. Mrs. Lancaster was born July 12, 1925.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in Woodmen Cemetery, DeKalb, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston