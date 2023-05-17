Agniss “CheChe” May Satterfield

Advertisement

Agniss May “CheChe” Satterfield, age 78, of Hooks, Texas passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at her residence. Mrs. Satterfield was born January 26, 1945 in Annona, Texas to Edgar “Edd” Wallace and Agnes Mae Chesshire. She was a Homemaker and a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Luther Franklin Satterfield; two sisters, Elizabeth York and Lorene Sosa, and three brothers, Daniel Larry Chesshire, Edgar Chesshire, Thomas Chesshire.

Left to cherish her memory is one son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Virgie Satterfield of Hooks, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Paul George of Hooks, Texas; one brother, Jerry Chesshire of Paris, Texas, two grandchildren, Jennifer Satterfield of Texarkana, Texas, Kayla Satterfield of Hooks, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Brian, Sophia, Joseph; and a number of other friends and relatives.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in at Bates-Rolf Chapel, New Boston. Interment will be at Savannah Cemetery, Avery, Texas under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

