Ricky Oral Taylor, age 48, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at his home.

Mr. Taylor was born December 11, 1974, in Texarkana, Texas, and lived in Fouke most of his life. He was employed with Stribling Equipment Company in Texarkana. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Glover, and one sister, Shonia Glover.

Ricky enjoyed being outdoors fishing, hunting, and riding four-wheelers, at the Genoa Hunting Club or just about anywhere in the county. The most important part of his life was spending time this his family and seeing his two sons grow into fine young men. He would never miss an opportunity to spoil his grandchildren and ensure they were provided for.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Taylor of Fouke, Arkansas; two sons and daughters-in-law: Trey and Katelyn Taylor of Texarkana, Arkansas; Tracy and Kristen Taylor of Fouke, Arkansas; his father and step-mother, Rocky and Becky Taylor of Jefferson, Texas; his two stepdaughters, Deanna Askew and Chasity Wynn both of Longview, Texas; one sister, Cynthia Holden of Texarkana, Texas five grandchildren, Ian Taylor, Jax Taylor, Zeus Toribio, Valarie Toribio, and Vivian Toribio and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 A. M. Saturday, May 20th, at Old Salem Cemetery in New Boston, Texas, with Bro. Matthew Butler officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.

