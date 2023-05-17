Christine Hughes

Advertisement

Christine Vivian Hughes, age 93, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at her residence.

Mrs. Hughes was born June 21, 1929, in Idabel, Oklahoma to Jesse and Estel (Laughter) Clardy. She was a homemaker and a member of the Nash Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Mrs. Hughes had a green thumb and was an excellent seamstress. She made many clothes and quilts for her children and grandchildren. She at one time worked for Bea’s Alterations and was also a secretary for her husband’s mechanic business.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of sixty-two years, Delbert Hughes; four siblings; one granddaughter, Shannon Hughes and two great-grandchildren, Molly Grace Hughes, and Luke Hughes.

Survivors include four sons and three daughters-in-law, Ricky and Dorothy Hughes of Hooks, Texas, Randy Hughes, Dexter and Debbie Hughes, and Dennis and Jackie Hughes, all of Texarkana; one sister, Bobbie Jacobs of Belton, Texas; thirteen grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren along with many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Jerry Brazeal officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Brittany Ackley, PalliCare Texarkana, and Hospice of Texarkana, for the wonderful care given to Mrs. Hughes.

