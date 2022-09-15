Alan Buffalo

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Alan Lee Buffalo, age 56, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Buffalo was born November 20, 1965, in Houston, Texas. He was a Texarkana resident but was formerly of Enid, Oklahoma. Alan loved fishing, especially bass fishing, and he rode motorcycles until 2007. Alan loved flirting with the ladies. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Taft Buffalo and Lorene Buffalo.

Survivors include his brother, Rick Renfro of Trinity, Texas; his lifelong companion, Sammy Smith of Texarkana, Arkansas; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Orville Farren officiating. Burial is in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Saturday for one hour prior to the service.

