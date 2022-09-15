Advertisement

Loretta LaTrelle Shurtleff, age, 89, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Mrs. Shurtleff was born on October 28, 1932, in Rosedale, Mississippi to Thelma Lee (Shipp) Harrison and Jesse Milton Harrison. She was raised in the central United States and graduated in 1951 from Zanesville High School in Zanesville, Ohio. She moved to Texarkana in 1952 with her mother and two younger sisters. She met Joe Neil Shurtleff and they married in 1954. In 1955 they started the Shurtleff Tile Co., selling wholesale tile and related products for over 60 years. In 1960, they acquired Rite-Way Machine Shop and in 2010, Rite-Way was given to their son, David Shurtleff.

Mrs. Shurtleff was a member of Jobs Daughters Fraternal Organization and later became a member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter #485, Zanesville, Ohio. For years, she hunted and fished with her husband, Joe, and also worked along with him in his archeology excavations. She bowled in the Texarkana Bowling Association for 48 years. She was a member of several Bunco and Farkel game groups and a member of Wake Village First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Joe Neil Shurtleff; her mother, Thelma Lee Harrison Beasley; her father, Jesse Milton Harrison; her stepfather, Lawrence N. Beasley; grandparents, W.S. and Lerlene Harrison and John C. and Ona Shipp.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Kimberly Shurtleff of Texarkana, Arkansas; twin daughters and one son-in-law, Rhonda and David Salinsky of Seabrook, Texas, and Sondra Senn of Elgin, Texas; her brother and sister-in-law, Charles D. Harrison, MD and Sue Ellen of Zanesville, Ohio; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra and George Thomasson of Gainesville, Georgia, and Debra and Bob Embry of Wake Village, Texas; six grandchildren, Christopher, Michael, Clinton, Danielle, Leah, and Tanner; numerous great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Memorial Gardens in Texarkana, Arkansas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

A Visitation will be held on Friday between 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd.

