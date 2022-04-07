Advertisement

Ronald “Alan” Hanna, age 57, of New Boston, Texas, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Alan was born on January 24, 1965 to Jimmy & Anita Hanna. Alan was a believer in Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy Hanna and Anita Tittle.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Travis and Caylee Hanna of Simms, Texas; one granddaughter, Ruby Jean Hanna of Simms, Texas; one sister and brother-in-law, George and Marla Hensley of DeKalb, Teas; two nephews, Jacob Hensley and Caleb Hensley; great-nieces and nephews, Jaiden Hensley, Brynn Hensley and Rhett Hensley.

Alan will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. His family takes great comfort in knowing that his heart was right with the Lord.

“If you declare with your mouth, Jesus is Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.” Romans 10:9-10

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

