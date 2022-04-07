Advertisement

Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Pete Frank Kaburick went peacefully to his heavenly home on April 3, 2022. Pete was born on October 31, 1937 in Litchfield, Illinois.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Coral, parents, George and Flora Kaburick, and sister, Georgiann Bolton. He leaves behind four daughters, Diana Krygowski of Orange City, Florida, Cindy and husband Mark Natale, of Rogers, Arkansas, Susan Kaburick Weems, of Texarkana, Texas, and Mary and husband Ken Richards of Springdale, Arkansas. Pete was blessed with ten grandchildren, Emily Krygowski, Allan Krygowski, Benjamin Natale, Katy Natale Hiatt, Maegan McCullar, Rachel Weems, Jake Weems, Tucker Goldman, Hunter Goldman, Kaden Richards, and three great-grandchildren, Embry Doud, Ambelina McCuller, and Eleanor Hiatt. Pete treasured his time with his special lady, Dot Williford. Also cherishing his memory are numerous nieces, nephews, and countless friends from all over the world.

Pete graduated in 1955 from Texas High School in Texarkana, and built a unique marriage founded in love and respect with Coral which is evident in their loving family. Pete was a veteran of the United States Air Force spending his time working on jet engines. His business journey began in 1960 when he and his father started an automotive transmission repair shop in the two-car garage of their Texarkana home. The small shop soon grew into Kason Transmission serving the Texarkana community. With stocking parts for his own business, Pete identified a unique opportunity and soon opened Transmission Parts Supply (TPS). Under Pete’s guidance and strong business acumen, TPS flourished and opened branch offices in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. As business surged, Pete opened Transmission Fluid Supply in 1977 which during those years became the largest transmission fluid business in the Southern United States. With almost 100 employees, Pete’s work-family was a key part of his success and fulfillment. We are proud of the environment they created together with mutual respect and dedication to meeting customer needs.

Pete supported his community and was an officer with numerous trade organizations including the President of the Automotive Parts Rebuilders Association. He took great joy in supporting Randy Sams’ Outreach Center. He was also an advocate for Easter Seals often becoming the “entertainment” during their annual drawdowns. Pete was also a member of multiple civic organizations including the Masons and the Lions Club.

Over the years, Pete drove countless high school floats, chaperoned dances, hosted hayrides, and was a champion and protector for his four daughters. He was famous for his adventures on land, sea, and air, in an 18-wheeler, boat, motorcycle, and RV. He loved life and travel and passed that love onto his family. We are proud of his legacy of strong integrity and work ethic, generosity beyond measure and respect he showed for every single individual. He was also a real character capable of surprising us with his spontaneous shenanigans. Pete was steadfastly determined and undeterred in completing this life goals. He was a one-of-a-kind amazing man that we were lucky enough to call our Dad.

His family extends a special “thank you” to the staff of Cornerstone Retirement Community of Texarkana particularly Pete’s sitters Tarah, Renata, Brenda and Debbie for their kind and loving care they provided Pete.

Visitation will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Boulevard, Friday, April 8, beginning at 10 AM. A celebration of his life will start at 11 AM with Skip Bryan officiating followed by burial at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Texarkana Easter Seals in care of Temple Memorial Center; 1315 Walnut Street; Texarkana, Texas 75501.

