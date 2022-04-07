Advertisement

Mary Ann Magee, age 88, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Magee was born March 9, 1934, in Fouke, Arkansas, and was a lifelong resident of Miller County. Mary Ann was a fun-loving person who never met a stranger. She was an excellent cook who loved to eat, especially with family and friends. She enjoyed playing the organ and piano at church. For most of her life, she was affiliated with Pisgah Baptist Church. She loved to sing and play the piano in her spare time at different nursing homes in the surrounding area. When she moved to Texarkana, she attended New Life Tabernacle Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-six years, James Magee.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Debra Magee of Sanford, North Carolina; one daughter Elizabeth Peek of Texarkana, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Becky Sams and husband Pete of Texarkana, Arkansas; Tracy Bartholomew and husband Tim of Little Elm, Texas; Melissa O’Neill and husband Mike of Pittsboro, North Carolina; Damon Magee and wife Jen of Holly Springs, North Carolina; Bert Magee and wife Jaime of Newport North Carolina; thirteen great-grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 A. M. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Pisgah Baptist Church, with Rev. James Hensley and Rev. Brian Glenn officiating. Burial will be in Independence Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.

Memorials may be made to Dierksen Hospice 4613 Parkway Drive, #20, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854, or the Independence Cemetery Association 63 MC 9 Fouke, Arkansas 71837.